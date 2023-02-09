Diligent Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 31.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 up 165.03% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021.