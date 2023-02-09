English
    Diligent Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 31.92% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 up 165.03% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021.

    Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.971.142.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.971.142.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.190.51
    Depreciation0.030.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.473.028.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.29-3.10-6.34
    Other Income2.792.190.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.08-0.91-6.32
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.08-0.92-6.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.08-0.92-6.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.08-0.92-6.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items8.6537.8419.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7336.9212.72
    Equity Share Capital11.7711.7711.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.083.141.08
    Diluted EPS1.083.141.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.083.141.08
    Diluted EPS1.083.141.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited