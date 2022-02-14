Diligent Media Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 102.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 102.7% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021 down 92.13% from Rs. 161.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021 down 622.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020.

Diligent Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.72 in December 2020.

Diligent Media shares closed at 2.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 285.71% over the last 12 months.