Diligent Media Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.38 crore, down 21.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.38 crore in December 2018 down 21.59% from Rs. 34.92 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2018 down 44.77% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2018 down 318.68% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.
Diligent Media shares closed at 5.50 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -39.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.38
|26.96
|34.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.38
|26.96
|34.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.37
|8.82
|7.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.18
|10.89
|8.91
|Depreciation
|3.22
|3.24
|3.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.08
|15.79
|17.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.49
|-11.76
|-2.60
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.29
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.21
|-11.47
|-2.32
|Interest
|11.03
|11.17
|9.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.24
|-22.64
|-12.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.24
|-22.64
|-12.08
|Tax
|-4.58
|-6.30
|-4.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.66
|-16.34
|-8.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.66
|-16.34
|-8.05
|Equity Share Capital
|11.77
|11.77
|11.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.39
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-1.39
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.39
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-1.39
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited