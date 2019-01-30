Diligent Media Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.38 crore, down 21.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.38 crore in December 2018 down 21.59% from Rs. 34.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2018 down 44.77% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2018 down 318.68% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.

Diligent Media shares closed at 5.50 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -39.23% over the last 12 months.