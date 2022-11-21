Diligent Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.71 crore, up 56.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.71 crore in September 2022 up 56.47% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 32.36% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 58.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Diligent Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 11.19 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.78% returns over the last 6 months and 335.41% over the last 12 months.