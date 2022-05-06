Diligent Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, up 192.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in March 2022 up 192.81% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 307.57% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 up 361.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Diligent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 17.50 on May 05, 2022 (BSE)