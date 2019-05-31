Diligent Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.76 crore, up 41.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.76 crore in March 2019 up 41.58% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 81.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 57.26% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.

Diligent Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 6.60 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)