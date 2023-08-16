Diligent Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in June 2023 down 13.13% from Rs. 30.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2023 up 35.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

Diligent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 13.11 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.00% over the last 12 months.