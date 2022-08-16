Diligent Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.27 crore, up 54.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.27 crore in June 2022 up 54.8% from Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 up 493.64% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 86.57% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

Diligent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 11.22 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.03% returns over the last 6 months and 266.67% over the last 12 months.