Diligent Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore in June 2021 up 105.09% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 37.89% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 down 9.46% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

Diligent Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 15.30 on September 06, 2021 (BSE)