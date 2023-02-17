Diligent Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.02 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.02 crore in December 2022 up 2.88% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.45% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.