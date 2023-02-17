Diligent Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.02 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.02 crore in December 2022 up 2.88% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.45% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

Diligent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 10.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.