Diligent Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.15 crore, up 23.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.15 crore in December 2021 up 23.63% from Rs. 24.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 up 209.33% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021 up 911.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Diligent Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2020.

Diligent Ind shares closed at 40.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 172.64% returns over the last 6 months and 356.45% over the last 12 months.