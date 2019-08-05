DIL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in June 2019 up 18.17% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2019 up 49.51% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019 up 239.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2018.

DIL shares closed at 692.50 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.22% over the last 12 months.