DIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 58.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in December 2018 up 58.71% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2018 down 3.19% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 up 194% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

DIL shares closed at 841.85 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 14.14% over the last 12 months.