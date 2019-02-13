DIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 58.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIL are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in December 2018 up 58.71% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2018 down 3.19% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 up 194% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.
DIL shares closed at 841.85 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 14.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|DIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.90
|4.85
|3.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.90
|4.85
|3.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.29
|1.09
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.92
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.18
|9.44
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.52
|2.71
|2.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-9.31
|-2.08
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-9.23
|-1.94
|Interest
|4.10
|3.98
|1.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-13.20
|-3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.02
|-13.20
|-3.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.02
|-13.20
|-3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.02
|-13.20
|-3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|4.59
|4.59
|2.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-14.39
|-16.98
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-14.39
|-16.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-14.39
|-16.98
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-14.39
|-16.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited