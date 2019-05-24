DIL Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.58 crore, down 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.58 crore in March 2019 down 5.65% from Rs. 97.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2019 up 107.8% from Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2019 down 24.27% from Rs. 42.64 crore in March 2018.

DIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 78.13 in March 2018.

DIL shares closed at 677.00 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.39% over the last 12 months.