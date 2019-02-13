DIL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.70 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.70 crore in December 2018 up 13.68% from Rs. 98.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.92 crore in December 2018 up 47.15% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.03 crore in December 2018 up 16.27% from Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2017.

DIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 82.73 in December 2017.

DIL shares closed at 841.85 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 14.14% over the last 12 months.