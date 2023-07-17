DIIs sold over Rs 10,000 crore in past fifteen sessions

Analysts have referred to this as profit booking, which comes in the wake of a robust broad based rally that began in April of this year.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold around Rs 10,000 crore in the domestic equity markets in the last fifteen sessions. Analysts have referred to this as profit booking, which comes in the wake of a robust broad-based rally that began in April this year.

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that from June 28 till date, DIIs sold Rs 10,378 crore in Indian shares. They remained net sellers for eleven out of fifteen sessions. This selling comes in the wake of the Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs.

Since the start of April, both flagship indices Sensex and Nifty have jumped over 14 percent each while BSE midcap and smallcap rallied over 24 percent each. Indian markets hitting record highs after US inflation in June rose at the slowest pace in more than two years fuelling bets the federal reserve may be close to ending its rate hiking cycle. The Sensex hit the 66,000-point mark while the Nifty touched 19,500.

According to analysts, the recent surge in stock markets has led DIIs to take some money off the table and accumulate cash to be deployed later when valuations become attractive, post a correction or two. Additionally, some of the selling activity may be attributed to redemption pressure from investors who share a similar perspective.

Read: Makes sense to buy IT now; Eicher oversold: Religare’s Siddharth Bhamre on his picks

"In the initial part of the year, DIIs were the key buyers when the trend was weak. But now FIIs and retail investors have taken on that role while DIIs are strategically booking profits. The selling could also be part of rebalancing portfolios to align with scheme objectives and perspectives, ensuring a balance between equity and other assets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The flow of DII buying has slowed post April 2023. In April, they bought just Rs 2,216.57 crore while in May they turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,107.58 crore. In June, they bought around Rs 4,458 crore.

Analysts have observed that domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been exhibiting a contrasting pattern compared to FPIs. They noted that while FPIs were selling, DIIs acted as buyers, and now the situation has reversed, with DIIs selling while FPIs have turned into buyers. Since 1 April, FPIs remained net buyers, acquiring a total of $15.94 billion.

Read: A small EV company takes on BSE: Furore over ESM framework gets louder

"It's true that DIIs are selling but on the contrary FIIs have invested over Rs 1 lakh crore this year and we always see this shift in hand when FII buys DII sells. But if we look closely on a bigger scale then DIIs have also been on the long side. So it's a win-win for the country as both are on a net buying spree," said Vikram Kasat - Head Advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.