Digjam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2023 up 22.03% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2023 up 27.3% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

Digjam shares closed at 80.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months