    Earnings

    Digjam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2023 up 22.03% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2023 up 27.3% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

    Digjam shares closed at 80.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months

    Digjam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.947.175.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.947.175.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.631.371.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.261.251.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.070.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.293.173.36
    Depreciation0.150.150.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.992.612.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-1.45-3.90
    Other Income0.020.170.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.20-1.28-3.33
    Interest1.021.080.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.22-2.36-4.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.22-2.36-4.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.22-2.36-4.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.22-2.36-4.13
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.61-1.18-2.06
    Diluted EPS-1.61-1.18-2.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.61-1.18-2.06
    Diluted EPS-1.61-1.18-2.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Digjam #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

