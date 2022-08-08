Digjam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 51.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.
Digjam shares closed at 160.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)
|Digjam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.59
|7.65
|3.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.59
|7.65
|3.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.04
|1.82
|2.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.92
|2.94
|0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-1.19
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|2.91
|2.97
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.57
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.59
|1.64
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|-1.04
|-4.65
|Other Income
|0.57
|1.80
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|0.76
|-4.12
|Interest
|0.80
|0.89
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.13
|-0.13
|-4.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.13
|-0.12
|-4.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.13
|-0.12
|-4.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.13
|-0.12
|-4.09
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|87.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.06
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.06
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.06
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.06
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited