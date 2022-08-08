Digjam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 51.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.

Digjam shares closed at 160.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)