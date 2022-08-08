 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digjam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 51.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2022 up 51.08% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.

Digjam shares closed at 160.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Digjam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.59 7.65 3.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.59 7.65 3.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.04 1.82 2.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.92 2.94 0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -1.19 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.36 2.91 2.97
Depreciation 0.51 0.57 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.59 1.64 2.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.90 -1.04 -4.65
Other Income 0.57 1.80 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.33 0.76 -4.12
Interest 0.80 0.89 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.13 -0.13 -4.12
Exceptional Items -- 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Tax -4.13 -0.12 -4.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.13 -0.12 -4.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.13 -0.12 -4.09
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 87.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -0.06 -2.05
Diluted EPS -2.06 -0.06 -2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -0.06 -2.05
Diluted EPS -2.06 -0.06 -2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digjam #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
