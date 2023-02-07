 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digjam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in December 2022 down 18.82% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2022 down 175.62% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021. Digjam shares closed at 99.80 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and -58.75% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.9311.5211.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.9311.5211.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.733.551.41
Purchase of Traded Goods1.241.453.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.73-0.53-0.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.593.503.13
Depreciation0.160.210.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.342.665.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.68-1.31
Other Income0.15----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.68-1.31
Interest1.390.850.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.64-0.17-2.01
Exceptional Items-3.90----
P/L Before Tax-5.54-0.17-2.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.54-0.17-2.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.54-0.17-2.01
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
Diluted EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
Diluted EPS-2.77-0.08-1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digjam #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm