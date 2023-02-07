Digjam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in December 2022 down 18.82% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2022 down 175.62% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
|Digjam shares closed at 99.80 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and -58.75% over the last 12 months.
|Digjam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.93
|11.52
|11.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.93
|11.52
|11.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.73
|3.55
|1.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.24
|1.45
|3.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.73
|-0.53
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.59
|3.50
|3.13
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.21
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|2.66
|5.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.68
|-1.31
|Other Income
|0.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.68
|-1.31
|Interest
|1.39
|0.85
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Exceptional Items
|-3.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.54
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.54
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.54
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-0.08
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-0.08
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-0.08
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-0.08
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited