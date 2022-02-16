Digjam Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore, up 491.4% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore in December 2021 up 491.4% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 113.13% from Rs. 15.31 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 up 82.73% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2020.
Digjam shares closed at 178.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4,138.10% returns over the last 12 months.
|Digjam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.00
|8.87
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.00
|8.87
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.41
|2.01
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.04
|2.24
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|-6.29
|1.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.13
|3.13
|2.83
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.55
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.00
|1.89
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|5.34
|-5.03
|Other Income
|--
|2.49
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|7.83
|-5.01
|Interest
|0.70
|0.39
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.01
|7.44
|-5.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.02
|20.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.01
|7.46
|15.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.01
|7.46
|15.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.01
|7.46
|15.31
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|2.00
|87.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|3.71
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|3.71
|1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|3.71
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|3.71
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited