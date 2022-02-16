Digjam Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore, up 491.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore in December 2021 up 491.4% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 113.13% from Rs. 15.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 up 82.73% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2020.

Digjam shares closed at 178.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4,138.10% returns over the last 12 months.