Digjam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 4550% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in December 2020 up 4550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.31 crore in December 2020 up 463.66% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2020 down 23.25% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2019.

Digjam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.

Digjam shares closed at 3.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 300.00% over the last 12 months.