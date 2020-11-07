172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|digital-advertising-firm-affle-q2-pat-jumps-73-to-rs-27-crore-6085431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 07:25 PM IST

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

The quarter was marked with "accelerated business momentum."

"Changing macro landscape with greater consumer adoption of mobile and connected devices is increasingly driving the advertiser budget shifts towards ROI and data focused digital marketing,” Affle chairman, managing director and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement.

This is making Affle indispensable part of the mobile marketing ecosystem, he added.

Total income of the company increased by 60 percent during the reported quarter to Rs 136.58 crore from Rs 85.35 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

"I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India and International markets. We further enhanced our tech and product capabilities to address the changing technology landscape and drive digitally inclusive growth for our customers towards a ’Mobile-First Connected World’,” Sohum said.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Affle #Business #Results

