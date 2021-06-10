Digispice Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore, down 8.69% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore in March 2021 down 8.69% from Rs. 24.34 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021 up 94.54% from Rs. 70.23 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021 up 169.49% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 52.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 349.79% returns over the last 6 months and 431.16% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.23
|28.07
|24.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.23
|28.07
|24.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.33
|0.38
|1.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.57
|5.97
|6.38
|Depreciation
|3.37
|1.00
|2.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.51
|23.45
|21.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.55
|-2.72
|-7.77
|Other Income
|7.00
|5.83
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|3.11
|-3.97
|Interest
|0.39
|0.22
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.95
|2.89
|-4.46
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|-66.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.97
|2.89
|-70.51
|Tax
|0.87
|--
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.84
|2.89
|-70.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.84
|2.89
|-70.23
|Equity Share Capital
|60.70
|60.55
|60.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.13
|-3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.13
|-3.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.13
|-3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.13
|-3.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited