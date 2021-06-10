Digispice Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore, down 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore in March 2021 down 8.69% from Rs. 24.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021 up 94.54% from Rs. 70.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021 up 169.49% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 52.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 349.79% returns over the last 6 months and 431.16% over the last 12 months.