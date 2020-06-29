Digispice Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.34 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.34 crore in March 2020 down 49% from Rs. 47.73 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.23 crore in March 2020 down 857.55% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 down 118.32% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2019.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 8.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.34
|26.98
|47.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.34
|26.98
|47.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.38
|8.66
|12.93
|Depreciation
|2.79
|2.20
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.48
|20.11
|36.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.77
|-4.00
|-3.75
|Other Income
|3.80
|1.96
|7.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|-2.04
|4.18
|Interest
|0.49
|0.72
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.46
|-2.76
|3.62
|Exceptional Items
|-66.04
|-1.82
|-0.36
|P/L Before Tax
|-70.51
|-4.58
|3.26
|Tax
|-0.28
|-0.89
|-6.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.23
|-3.69
|9.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.23
|-3.69
|9.27
|Equity Share Capital
|60.55
|60.55
|60.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-0.16
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-0.16
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-0.16
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-0.16
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:42 am