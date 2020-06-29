Digispice Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.34 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.34 crore in March 2020 down 49% from Rs. 47.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.23 crore in March 2020 down 857.55% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 down 118.32% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2019.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 8.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.