Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore, up 78.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore in March 2021 up 78.77% from Rs. 103.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021 up 88.64% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021 up 460.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 52.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 336.78% returns over the last 6 months and 456.32% over the last 12 months.