Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore, up 78.77% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore in March 2021 up 78.77% from Rs. 103.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021 up 88.64% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021 up 460.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 52.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 336.78% returns over the last 6 months and 456.32% over the last 12 months.

Close
Digispice Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations185.87184.56103.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations185.87184.56103.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.3998.8245.58
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.41-2.100.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.2415.9311.36
Depreciation8.403.776.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.1369.8548.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.69-1.72-8.35
Other Income7.104.882.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.593.16-5.88
Interest0.510.300.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.112.86-6.80
Exceptional Items1.50-0.01-44.37
P/L Before Tax-3.602.85-51.17
Tax0.770.780.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.382.07-51.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.21-0.20-0.22
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.581.87-51.74
Minority Interest-0.56-0.067.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.07-0.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.131.75-45.15
Equity Share Capital60.7060.5560.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.230.08-1.98
Diluted EPS-0.230.08-1.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.230.08-1.98
Diluted EPS-0.230.08-1.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

