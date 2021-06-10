Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore, up 78.77% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore in March 2021 up 78.77% from Rs. 103.97 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021 up 88.64% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021 up 460.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 52.85 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 336.78% returns over the last 6 months and 456.32% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|185.87
|184.56
|103.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|185.87
|184.56
|103.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.39
|98.82
|45.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.41
|-2.10
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.24
|15.93
|11.36
|Depreciation
|8.40
|3.77
|6.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.13
|69.85
|48.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.69
|-1.72
|-8.35
|Other Income
|7.10
|4.88
|2.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.59
|3.16
|-5.88
|Interest
|0.51
|0.30
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.11
|2.86
|-6.80
|Exceptional Items
|1.50
|-0.01
|-44.37
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.60
|2.85
|-51.17
|Tax
|0.77
|0.78
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.38
|2.07
|-51.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.21
|-0.20
|-0.22
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.58
|1.87
|-51.74
|Minority Interest
|-0.56
|-0.06
|7.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|-0.07
|-0.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.13
|1.75
|-45.15
|Equity Share Capital
|60.70
|60.55
|60.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|-1.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|-1.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|-1.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|-1.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited