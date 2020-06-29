Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.97 crore, down 7.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.97 crore in March 2020 down 7.59% from Rs. 112.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020 down 699.04% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 94% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 8.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.97
|94.10
|112.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.97
|94.10
|112.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.58
|30.24
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|35.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.09
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.36
|14.82
|22.38
|Depreciation
|6.56
|5.10
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.65
|47.99
|51.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.35
|-3.97
|-0.89
|Other Income
|2.47
|1.86
|7.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.88
|-2.11
|6.92
|Interest
|0.91
|1.18
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.80
|-3.29
|6.10
|Exceptional Items
|-44.37
|-1.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.17
|-5.12
|6.10
|Tax
|0.36
|0.66
|-2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.53
|-5.77
|8.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-0.13
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.74
|-5.94
|8.69
|Minority Interest
|7.05
|0.15
|-0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.46
|0.13
|-0.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-45.15
|-5.66
|7.54
|Equity Share Capital
|60.55
|60.55
|60.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-0.25
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-0.25
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-0.25
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-0.25
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am