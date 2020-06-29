Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.97 crore, down 7.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.97 crore in March 2020 down 7.59% from Rs. 112.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2020 down 699.04% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 94% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 8.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.