Digicontent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.