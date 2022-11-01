 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.

Digicontent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 0.39 0.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.42 0.39 0.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.53 0.51
Depreciation 0.01 -- 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.68 0.76 1.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 -0.90 -1.42
Other Income 0.22 0.21 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.69 -1.09
Interest 2.90 2.84 2.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.53 -3.53 -4.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.53 -3.53 -4.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.53 -3.53 -4.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.53 -3.53 -4.07
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 -0.61 -0.70
Diluted EPS -0.61 -0.61 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 -0.61 -0.70
Diluted EPS -0.61 -0.61 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
