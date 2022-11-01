Digicontent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 42.59% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.
Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.39
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.39
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.53
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.76
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.90
|-1.42
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.21
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.69
|-1.09
|Interest
|2.90
|2.84
|2.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-3.53
|-4.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|-3.53
|-4.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.53
|-3.53
|-4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.53
|-3.53
|-4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.61
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.61
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.61
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.61
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited