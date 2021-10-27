Digicontent Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 90.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021 down 14.97% from Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020.

Digicontent shares closed at 12.26 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.19% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.