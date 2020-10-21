Digicontent Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 95.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 95.04% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2020 down 145.83% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020 down 172.9% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2019.

Digicontent shares closed at 10.15 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 133.33% returns over the last 6 months and 113.68% over the last 12 months.