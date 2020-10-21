Digicontent Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 95.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 95.04% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2020 down 145.83% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020 down 172.9% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2019.
Digicontent shares closed at 10.15 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 133.33% returns over the last 6 months and 113.68% over the last 12 months.
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.28
|4.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.28
|4.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|1.35
|2.70
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.99
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-2.09
|0.45
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.56
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-1.53
|1.02
|Interest
|2.74
|2.70
|2.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.54
|-4.23
|-1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.54
|-4.23
|-1.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.54
|-4.23
|-1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.54
|-4.23
|-1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.73
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.73
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.73
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.73
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am