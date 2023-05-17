Digicontent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 5.13% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 down 21.07% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 89.19% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Digicontent shares closed at 16.40 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.99% over the last 12 months.
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.40
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.40
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.47
|0.47
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|0.85
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.92
|-0.71
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.21
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.71
|-0.38
|Interest
|3.15
|2.72
|2.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.85
|-3.43
|-3.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.85
|-3.43
|-3.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.85
|-3.43
|-3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.85
|-3.43
|-3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.59
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.59
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.59
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.59
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited