    Digicontent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 5.13% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 down 21.07% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 89.19% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Digicontent shares closed at 16.40 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.99% over the last 12 months.

    Digicontent
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.400.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.400.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.470.47
    Depreciation----0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.850.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.97-0.92-0.71
    Other Income0.270.210.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.71-0.38
    Interest3.152.722.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.85-3.43-3.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.85-3.43-3.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.85-3.43-3.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.85-3.43-3.18
    Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.59-0.55
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.59-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.59-0.55
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.59-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

