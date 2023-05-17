Digicontent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 5.13% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 down 21.07% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 89.19% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Digicontent shares closed at 16.40 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.99% over the last 12 months.