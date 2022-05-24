 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 78.36% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.45 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 88.41% over the last 12 months.

Digicontent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.39 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.39 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.35 0.94
Depreciation 0.01 -- 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 1.00 1.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.96 -1.97
Other Income 0.33 0.16 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 -0.80 -1.73
Interest 2.80 2.59 2.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.18 -3.39 -4.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.18 -3.39 -4.68
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.18 -3.39 -4.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.18 -3.39 -4.68
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -0.58 -0.80
Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.58 -0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -0.58 -0.80
Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.58 -0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 24, 2022
