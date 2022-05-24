Digicontent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 78.36% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.
Digicontent shares closed at 15.45 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 88.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.39
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.39
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.35
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|1.00
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.96
|-1.97
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.16
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.80
|-1.73
|Interest
|2.80
|2.59
|2.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.18
|-3.39
|-4.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.18
|-3.39
|-4.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.18
|-3.39
|-4.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.18
|-3.39
|-4.68
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.58
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.58
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.58
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.58
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
