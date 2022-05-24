Digicontent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 78.36% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.45 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 88.41% over the last 12 months.