Digicontent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 90.49% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 90.49% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021 down 24.14% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021 down 66.02% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020.
Digicontent shares closed at 13.70 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 146.85% over the last 12 months.
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.33
|2.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.33
|2.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.70
|2.69
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.19
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-1.58
|-1.69
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.46
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.73
|-1.12
|-1.07
|Interest
|2.95
|2.75
|2.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-3.87
|-3.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.68
|-3.87
|-3.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.68
|-3.87
|-3.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.68
|-3.87
|-3.77
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.66
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.66
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.66
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.66
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited