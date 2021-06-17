Digicontent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 90.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 90.49% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021 down 24.14% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021 down 66.02% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020.

Digicontent shares closed at 13.70 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 146.85% over the last 12 months.