Digicontent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 7.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 28.99% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

Digicontent shares closed at 16.95 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.60% over the last 12 months.