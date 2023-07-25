English
    Digicontent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 7.69% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 7.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 28.99% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    Digicontent shares closed at 16.95 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.60% over the last 12 months.

    Digicontent
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.370.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.370.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.510.53
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.660.830.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.72-0.97-0.90
    Other Income0.230.270.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.70-0.69
    Interest3.133.152.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.62-3.85-3.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.62-3.85-3.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.62-3.85-3.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.62-3.85-3.53
    Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.66-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.66-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.66-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.66-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

