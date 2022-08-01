Digicontent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 143.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 143.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 29.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.21% over the last 12 months.