Digicontent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 143.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 143.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 29.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021.
Digicontent shares closed at 15.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.39
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.39
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.47
|0.53
|Depreciation
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.62
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.71
|-1.26
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.33
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.38
|-0.99
|Interest
|2.84
|2.80
|3.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-3.18
|-3.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|-3.18
|-3.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.53
|-3.18
|-3.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.53
|-3.18
|-3.99
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.55
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.55
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.55
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.55
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited