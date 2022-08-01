 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 143.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 143.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 29.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.21% over the last 12 months.

Digicontent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.39 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.39 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.53 0.47 0.53
Depreciation -- 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.76 0.62 0.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.90 -0.71 -1.26
Other Income 0.21 0.33 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -0.38 -0.99
Interest 2.84 2.80 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.53 -3.18 -3.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.53 -3.18 -3.99
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.53 -3.18 -3.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.53 -3.18 -3.99
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 -0.55 -0.69
Diluted EPS -0.61 -0.55 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.61 -0.55 -0.69
Diluted EPS -0.61 -0.55 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:22 pm
