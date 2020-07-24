Digicontent Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 92.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2020 down 92.57% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2020 down 1.68% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2020 down 354.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019.

Digicontent shares closed at 6.65 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months