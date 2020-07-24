Digicontent Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 92.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2020 down 92.57% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2020 down 1.68% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2020 down 354.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019.
Digicontent shares closed at 6.65 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|2.84
|3.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|2.84
|3.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|2.69
|2.99
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|1.80
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-1.69
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.62
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-1.07
|-0.40
|Interest
|2.70
|2.70
|2.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-3.77
|-2.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.23
|-3.77
|-2.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.23
|-3.77
|-4.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.23
|-3.77
|-4.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.65
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.65
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.65
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.65
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am