Digicontent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, down 18.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in June 2019 down 18.57% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2019 down 203.65% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 178.57% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.
Digicontent shares closed at 8.59 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:32 pm