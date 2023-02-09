 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Digicontent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.40 0.42 0.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.40 0.42 0.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.58 0.35
Depreciation -- 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.68 1.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -0.85 -0.96
Other Income 0.21 0.22 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.63 -0.80
Interest 2.72 2.90 2.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.43 -3.53 -3.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.43 -3.53 -3.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.43 -3.53 -3.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.43 -3.53 -3.39
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.61 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.61 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.61 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.61 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited