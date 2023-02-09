Digicontent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 17.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months