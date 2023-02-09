Digicontent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
Digicontent shares closed at 17.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months
|Digicontent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.42
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.42
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.58
|0.35
|Depreciation
|--
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.68
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.85
|-0.96
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.22
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.63
|-0.80
|Interest
|2.72
|2.90
|2.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-3.53
|-3.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.43
|-3.53
|-3.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.43
|-3.53
|-3.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.43
|-3.53
|-3.39
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.61
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.61
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.61
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.61
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited