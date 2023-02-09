English
    Digicontent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.18% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Digicontent
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.400.420.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.400.420.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.580.35
    Depreciation--0.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.681.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.85-0.96
    Other Income0.210.220.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.63-0.80
    Interest2.722.902.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.43-3.53-3.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.43-3.53-3.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.43-3.53-3.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.43-3.53-3.39
    Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.61-0.58
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.61-0.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.61-0.58
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.61-0.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited