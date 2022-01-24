Digicontent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021 up 12.4% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 up 27.27% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

Digicontent shares closed at 18.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)