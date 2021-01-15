MARKET NEWS

Digicontent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 93.07% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 93.07% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2020 down 184.56% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 down 196.49% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

Digicontent shares closed at 13.95 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 132.50% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.214.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.330.214.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.700.732.71
Depreciation0.020.020.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.190.791.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.58-1.330.55
Other Income0.460.530.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-0.801.10
Interest2.752.742.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.87-3.54-1.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.87-3.54-1.36
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.87-3.54-1.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.87-3.54-1.36
Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.66-0.61-0.23
Diluted EPS-0.66-0.61-0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.66-0.61-0.23
Diluted EPS-0.66-0.61-0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digicontent #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jan 15, 2021 10:11 am

