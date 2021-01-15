Digicontent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 93.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 93.07% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2020 down 184.56% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 down 196.49% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

Digicontent shares closed at 13.95 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 132.50% over the last 12 months.