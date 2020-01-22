Digicontent Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, down 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in December 2019 down 21.32% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019 down 4633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019 down 50.86% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2018.

Digicontent shares closed at 5.75 on January 21, 2020 (NSE)