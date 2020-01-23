App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:51 AM IST

Digicontent Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, down 21.32% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in December 2019 down 21.32% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019 down 4633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019 down 50.86% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2018.

Digicontent shares closed at 6.00 on January 22, 2020 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations4.764.236.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.764.236.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.712.702.27
Depreciation0.040.050.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.461.031.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.452.20
Other Income0.550.570.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.022.25
Interest2.462.462.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.36-1.440.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.36-1.440.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.36-1.440.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.36-1.440.03
Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.23-0.25--
Diluted EPS-0.23-0.25--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.23-0.25--
Diluted EPS-0.23-0.25--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Digicontent #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.