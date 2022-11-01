 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.37 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.37 crore in September 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 82.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2022 down 154.82% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2022 down 83.3% from Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.

Digicontent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.37 79.23 82.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.37 79.23 82.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.64 42.98 34.03
Depreciation 4.32 3.95 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.50 38.41 30.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.09 -6.11 14.32
Other Income 1.08 1.66 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.01 -4.45 15.69
Interest 3.85 2.94 3.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.86 -7.39 12.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.86 -7.39 12.59
Tax -0.31 -0.95 4.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.55 -6.44 8.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.55 -6.44 8.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.55 -6.44 8.30
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 -1.11 1.43
Diluted EPS -0.78 -1.11 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 -1.11 1.43
Diluted EPS -0.78 -1.11 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
