Digicontent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.37 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.37 crore in September 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 82.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2022 down 154.82% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2022 down 83.3% from Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2021.
Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Digicontent
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.37
|79.23
|82.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.37
|79.23
|82.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.64
|42.98
|34.03
|Depreciation
|4.32
|3.95
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.50
|38.41
|30.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-6.11
|14.32
|Other Income
|1.08
|1.66
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-4.45
|15.69
|Interest
|3.85
|2.94
|3.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.86
|-7.39
|12.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.86
|-7.39
|12.59
|Tax
|-0.31
|-0.95
|4.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.55
|-6.44
|8.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.55
|-6.44
|8.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.55
|-6.44
|8.30
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.11
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.11
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.11
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.11
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited