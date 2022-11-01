Digicontent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.37 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.37 crore in September 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 82.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2022 down 154.82% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2022 down 83.3% from Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.