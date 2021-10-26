Digicontent Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.76 crore, up 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.76 crore in September 2021 up 18.23% from Rs. 70.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021 up 4050% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2021 up 11.91% from Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2020.

Digicontent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Digicontent shares closed at 11.70 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.10% returns over the last 6 months and -4.49% over the last 12 months.