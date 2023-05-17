Digicontent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.37 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.37 crore in March 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 219.77% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2023 down 28.49% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.
Digicontent shares closed at 16.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.82% over the last 12 months.
|Digicontent
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.37
|92.30
|87.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.37
|92.30
|87.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.19
|46.08
|38.41
|Depreciation
|4.51
|4.51
|4.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.52
|36.88
|40.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|4.83
|3.60
|Other Income
|1.87
|0.88
|2.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.02
|5.71
|6.42
|Interest
|4.56
|4.30
|2.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.54
|1.41
|3.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.54
|1.41
|3.57
|Tax
|0.58
|1.15
|1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.12
|0.26
|1.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.12
|0.26
|1.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.12
|0.26
|1.77
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.04
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.04
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.04
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.04
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited