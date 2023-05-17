English
    Digicontent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.37 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.37 crore in March 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 219.77% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2023 down 28.49% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

    Digicontent shares closed at 16.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.82% over the last 12 months.

    Digicontent
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.3792.3087.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.3792.3087.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.1946.0838.41
    Depreciation4.514.514.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.5236.8840.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.154.833.60
    Other Income1.870.882.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.025.716.42
    Interest4.564.302.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.541.413.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.541.413.57
    Tax0.581.151.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.120.261.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.120.261.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.120.261.77
    Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.040.30
    Diluted EPS-0.360.040.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.040.30
    Diluted EPS-0.360.040.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
