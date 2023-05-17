Digicontent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.37 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.37 crore in March 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 219.77% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2023 down 28.49% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

Digicontent shares closed at 16.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.82% over the last 12 months.