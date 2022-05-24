 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore in March 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 68.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022 down 22.06% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2021.

Digicontent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 88.34% over the last 12 months.

Digicontent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.04 86.69 68.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.04 86.69 68.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.41 31.69 29.15
Depreciation 4.11 4.18 12.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.92 34.60 28.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 16.22 -2.41
Other Income 2.82 2.68 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.42 18.90 0.66
Interest 2.85 2.65 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.57 16.25 -2.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.57 16.25 -2.53
Tax 1.80 5.11 15.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.77 11.14 -17.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.77 11.14 -17.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.77 11.14 -17.99
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 1.91 -3.09
Diluted EPS 0.30 1.91 -3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 1.91 -3.09
Diluted EPS 0.30 1.91 -3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:13 am
