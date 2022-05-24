Digicontent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore in March 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 68.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022 down 22.06% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2021.

Digicontent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 88.34% over the last 12 months.